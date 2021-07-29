BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Air Canada (TSE:AC) a C$25.45 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.72.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$24.99 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.39.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

