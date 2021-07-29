BMO Capital Markets Raises Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $20.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.86.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $198.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $202.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.