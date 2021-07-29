Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

