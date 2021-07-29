Boku (LON:BOKU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.50

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 195.50 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 1312399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Boku from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £575.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

