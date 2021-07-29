Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 877,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,133.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of BOLIF opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

