Bonded Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $4.34 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $353,902.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.00769452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.