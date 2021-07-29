Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires C$10,980.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,282,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,509,481.13.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.17. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.