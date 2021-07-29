Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

Booking stock opened at $2,226.33 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,252.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

