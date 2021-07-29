Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Booking stock opened at $2,226.33 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,252.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current year.
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
