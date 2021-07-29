Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,226.33 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.19, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,252.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

