Boralex Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.18.

TSE:BLX opened at C$38.82 on Wednesday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$32.24 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 83.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

