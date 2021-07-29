Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39 to $0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +12% to +14% or $2.978 billion to $3.031 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 236,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 454.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,662,052. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

