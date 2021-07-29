Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $37.20 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.