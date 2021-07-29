Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.
Shares of BYD opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.92. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $71.00.
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
