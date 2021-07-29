Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of BYD opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.92. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

