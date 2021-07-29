Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 20,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.