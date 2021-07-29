Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 77.6% in July

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTGY. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

