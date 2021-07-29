Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In other news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

