Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Declares — Dividend of $0.12

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Bright Scholar Education has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bright Scholar Education to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $415.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

