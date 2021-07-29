Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Declares — Dividend of $0.12

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.
Bright Scholar Education has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bright Scholar Education to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $415.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.93.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
