Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%.

BCOV stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 60,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,014. The firm has a market cap of $456.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

