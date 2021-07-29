Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

BMY stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 338,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $80,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

