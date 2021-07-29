Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%.

BMY traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 433,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

