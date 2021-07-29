British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,723 ($35.58). 2,407,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,280. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £62.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,783.02.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
