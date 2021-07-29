British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,723 ($35.58). 2,407,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,280. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £62.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,783.02.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

