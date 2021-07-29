Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 194,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,172,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $484.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,101. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

