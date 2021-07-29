Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Equities analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post $97.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.30 million and the highest is $105.50 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $87.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $568.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.70 million to $571.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $651.72 million, with estimates ranging from $601.80 million to $739.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,058,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AeroVironment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AeroVironment by 142.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,429. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

