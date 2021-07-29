Brokerages Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CBD opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

