Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $830,000.00

Brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post sales of $830,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $1.00 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $3.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 844,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,738. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

