Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 542.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,359. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,641. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.