Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.38). Hawaiian reported earnings of ($3.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($6.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($5.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 855,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $14,896,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.41.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

