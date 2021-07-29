Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.42. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.02. 517,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,464. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

