Brokerages Anticipate Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPCN. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

LPCN stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.44. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.