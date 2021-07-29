Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.