Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.92. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 680%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.52.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $3,764,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

MTDR traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,591. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

