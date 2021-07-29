Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.40. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

