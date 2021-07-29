Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.16). AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,828.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 63,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a market cap of $153.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.15. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

