Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million.

KDMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 2,880,792 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after buying an additional 671,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kadmon by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDMN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

