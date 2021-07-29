Brokerages Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,660. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

