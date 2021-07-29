Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report sales of $6.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.22 billion and the highest is $6.27 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $25.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.28. 42,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,185. The firm has a market cap of $841.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.82. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $3,701,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rite Aid by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Rite Aid by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rite Aid by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.