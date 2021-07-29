Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report $602.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.00 million and the lowest is $600.60 million. Rollins posted sales of $553.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $89,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $29,626,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

