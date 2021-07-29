Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $105.00

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

