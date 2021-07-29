Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in nVent Electric by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,158,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

