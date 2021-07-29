Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) PT at C$48.64

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

PKI traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.75. 46,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.18 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.44.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

