Brokerages Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.69 million, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

