Brokerages Set Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) PT at €46.57

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.57 ($54.79).

LIGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

