Brokerages Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT at $43.25

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

TCRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCRR stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 227,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

