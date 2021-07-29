Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Target Price at $11.80

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF stock remained flat at $$11.11 during midday trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.