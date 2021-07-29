Brokers Issue Forecasts for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $341.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

