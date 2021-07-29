Brokers Set Expectations for DraftKings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for DraftKings in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will earn ($3.54) per share for the year.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of DKNG opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after buying an additional 308,507 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock valued at $138,625,147 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.