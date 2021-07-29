Brokers Set Expectations for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Taglich Brothers reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for MamaMancini’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of MMMB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 141,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,920. MamaMancini’s has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $96.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.48.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

