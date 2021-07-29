Brokers Set Expectations for Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of PRVA opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

