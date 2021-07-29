Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Issues Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 123,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,972. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

