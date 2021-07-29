Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%.
Shares of BG stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.61. 1,374,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $92.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.
In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.