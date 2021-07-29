Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%.

Shares of BG stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.61. 1,374,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

